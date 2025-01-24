Kajol's Throwback Pic As Anjali From <i>Kuch Kuch Hota Hai</i> Is A Trip Down The Memory Lane

Karan Johar's Kuch Kuch Hota Hai starring Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol is a timeless classic.

Earlier today, the actress took to her Instagram account and dropped a throwback pic of herself as Anjali, her character in the film.

She can be seen posing in her iconic bridal look from the film, from her engagement sequence with Aman (Salman Khan).

The caption read, "Is it bridal season still? Hey I got married onscreen quite a few times and ditched as well! Which did I do more of??"

Ace designer Manish Malhotra reacted to the post with several beating heart emojis.

Additionally, an Instagram user wrote, "Please do a movie with Shah Rukh Khan".

Another netizen wrote, "Ur still my crush Kajol Mam", while the third comment read, "Yeah true... You got married quite a few times to the same guy."

One of the users commented, "I want Kuch Kuch Hota Hain part -2."

Kajol was recently seen spending some quality mother-daughter time with Nysa.

She took to her Instagram account and posted a picture of the them sitting in a restaurant, getting ready to enjoy some yummy food.

Kajol and Nysa faced the camera while holding chopsticks.

The caption read, "Two peas in a pod or two chopsticks in a box #unbreakablebond #partnerincrime."

On the work front, Kajol was last seen in Do Patti, alongside Kriti Sanon and Shaheer Sheikh.

Kajol will next be seen in Sarzameen, directed by Kayoze Irani. Ibrahim Ali Khan, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Tota Roy Chowdhury, and Rajesh Sharma also play key roles. The film will mark Saif Ali Khan's son Ibrahim Ali Khan's debut in Bollywood.

Her lineup further includes Charan Tej Uppalapati's Maharagni- Queen of Queens.

--IANS

pm/

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)