Eat, Pray, Love: Inside Kajol's Durga Puja Album With Family

Kajol shared this image. (courtesy: kajol)

New day, new photos from Kajol's Durga Puja festivities. The actress shared a carousel post from Ashtami celebrations with family. In the pictures, Kajol shared photos of the bhog, some fam-jam shots and pictures of her OOTD as well. In some pictures, she is seen posing with mom Tanuja. The album also features her sister Tanishaa, cousin Sharbani and Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham... co-star Jaya Bachchan. Kajol and Ajay Devgn's son Yug also features in the album. Kajol captioned the post, "Day 2 and the madness continues .. so many people being fed, praying and all with family .. it's an experience! Love our pujas for all of it ." She added the hashtags #durgaashtami, #durgapuja and #itsallaboutfaith to her post.

In the comments section of Kajol's post, designer Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis. Saba Ali Khan also dropped heart emojis. Renuka Shahane commented, "How beautiful."

See the post shared by Kajol here:

Earlier, Kajol shared these photos from her festivities and she wrote, "1st day of pujo.. It's when families come together in celebration.. Here's to praying and thanking the Goddess for everything she bestowed. #saptami #durgapooja #pandalmagic."

ICYMI, this is the post we are referring to:

Kajol has had a super busy year professionally. In terms of work, Kajol was last seen in the web-series The Trial. Before that, she featured in the Netflix anthology film Lust Stories 2. She also starred in Salaam Venky, co-starring Vishal Jethwa and Aamir Khan (in a cameo appearance). She will next be seen in Do Patti, in which she will co-star with Kriti Sanon, who launched her production Blue Butterfly Films and is producing the film.