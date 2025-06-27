"Rajasthan Chief Minister Is Young, Doesn't Know Many Things": Ashok Gehlot

Former chief minister Ashok Gehlot is creating political ripples in Rajasthan with his recent comments on none other than Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma.

After suggesting that there was a conspiracy within the BJP to remove Mr Sharma from his post, Mr Gehlot has once again created speculation with a new claim, "One should not mind what Mr Bhajan Lal says. He is young, a first-time MLA and Chief Minister. He is Bhajan Lal ji and Bhajan Lal are also people who sing bhajans."

Mr Gehlot was replying to a question on the chief minister's remark on the Emergency.

Mr Lal had in a programme in Jaipur criticised the Emergency as the darkest day of democracy recorded in history, or "Samvidhan Hatya Diwas."

Mr Gehlot quipped back, saying that chapter is closed now. He said he too had gone to jail but under different circumstances. He then went on to take a jibe at the chief minister, saying one should not mind what he says as he became chief minister and MLA for the first time.

"He is young and doesn't know many things," Mr Gehlot added.

"The difference is that during the Emergency, many people went to jail. As far as it is concerned, after the Emergency Indira Gandhi came back as prime minister and the Congress admitted some mistakes had been made and expressed regret. That chapter has been closed," Mr Gehlot said. "What more do you want? We have also gone to jail. Bhajan Lal doesn't know about it."

The former chief minister said while others went to jail during the Emergency, Congress leaders including himself went to jail when Indira Gandhi won from Chikmagalur, but despite that she was removed from parliament and sent to jail.

"Lakhs of people went to jail at that time in her support; 2,000 must have gone to jail from Jodhpur alone. That was a different time. Bhajan Lal ji is new. He became chief minister for the first time, and an MLA also for the first time. He is young, so he doesn't know many things. That's why he says such things we should not mind. He is Bhajan Lal and Bhajan Lal are also people who sing bhajans. He is ignorant about many things," Mr Gehlot said.

Responding to the latest jibe, Rajasthan Deputy Chief Minister Prem Chand Bairwa said the BJP is a party of values, policies and vision.

"The chief minister is taking forward the vision of the prime minister. The work he has done in the last one-and-a-half years is being appreciated by people. That is why it's not going down well with Mr Gehlot," Mr Bairwa said.

"In fact, the squabble over the chief minister's post went for five years under the Congress in Rajasthan. Our party is one and the chief minister is doing very good work. Let's talk about people's issues rather than this kind of politics," the deputy chief minister said.

Mr Gehlot's recent remarks have created a political buzz in the state. Known to play his cards close to his chest, his taking on the chief minister directly has mystified many political observers, especially when an election in Rajasthan is still over three years away.

Congress sources told NDTV it could be more about Mr Gehlot's presence in his own party rather than opening a front against the BJP. A return to home base, Jodhpur, where he was greeted by crowds of supporters, and the recent political rapprochement demonstrated by Mr Gehlot where he attended political rival Sachin Pilot's father's 25th death anniversary function could all be part of a profile building exercise aimed at his own presence in the Congress.