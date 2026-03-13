Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Trending Links

Video: Disguised As Doctor, Hyderabad Woman Enters Hospital, Steals Patient's Gold

CCTV footage shows the woman walking into the hospital wearing a doctor's coat, with a mask on her face and her head covered.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Video: Disguised As Doctor, Hyderabad Woman Enters Hospital, Steals Patient's Gold
Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.
  • A woman dressed as a doctor stole gold from a patient in a Hyderabad hospital
  • She wore a doctor's coat, mask, and head cover to enter the hospital unnoticed
  • Security and hospital staff did not stop or question her entry or movements
Did our AI summary help?
Let us know.
Switch To Beeps Mode
Hyderabad:

A woman entered a reputed private hospital in Hyderabad dressed as doctor and stole gold from a patient.

CCTV footage shows the woman walking into the hospital wearing a doctor's coat, with a mask on her face and her head covered.

Security staff at the entrance did not stop her and she went unnoticed by on-duty nurses other staff inside the hospital as she moved around the corridors freely.

Police said she first entered a nursing room, where she picked up some injections and medical items. She then went into a patient's room and allegedly stole gold ornaments. She then quietly left the premises

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Hyderabad, Hyderabad News, Hyderabad Thief
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now