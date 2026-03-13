Video: Disguised As Doctor, Hyderabad Woman Enters Hospital, Steals Patient's Gold

- A woman dressed as a doctor stole gold from a patient in a Hyderabad hospital
- She wore a doctor's coat, mask, and head cover to enter the hospital unnoticed
- Security and hospital staff did not stop or question her entry or movements
A woman entered a reputed private hospital in Hyderabad dressed as doctor and stole gold from a patient.
CCTV footage shows the woman walking into the hospital wearing a doctor's coat, with a mask on her face and her head covered.
Security staff at the entrance did not stop her and she went unnoticed by on-duty nurses other staff inside the hospital as she moved around the corridors freely.
Police said she first entered a nursing room, where she picked up some injections and medical items. She then went into a patient's room and allegedly stole gold ornaments. She then quietly left the premises
Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.
