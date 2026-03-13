Video: Disguised As Doctor, Hyderabad Woman Enters Hospital, Steals Patient's Gold

A woman entered a reputed private hospital in Hyderabad dressed as doctor and stole gold from a patient.

CCTV footage shows the woman walking into the hospital wearing a doctor's coat, with a mask on her face and her head covered.

Security staff at the entrance did not stop her and she went unnoticed by on-duty nurses other staff inside the hospital as she moved around the corridors freely.

#Watch | Woman dressed as doctor steals patient's gold from a hospital in Hyderabad pic.twitter.com/8XIANMXU9O — NDTV (@ndtv) March 13, 2026

Police said she first entered a nursing room, where she picked up some injections and medical items. She then went into a patient's room and allegedly stole gold ornaments. She then quietly left the premises

Police have registered a case and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspect.