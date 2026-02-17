Cocaine Worth Rs 3.8 Lakh Seized During Hyderabad's Interstate Drug Haul

In a joint operation, the Eagle Task Force and Gachibowli Police of the Cyberabad commissioner zone arrested an interstate drug peddler and his two associates in Kondapur. They seized 32 grams of cocaine from their possession.

Acting on credible information, police conducted a raid at Venkatramana Residency in Kondapur under the limits of Gachibowli Police Station. During the operation, three accused were taken into custody, and the contraband was recovered.

The prime accused has been identified as Vegesna Murali Krishna Raju, 24, a native of the West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh.

According to police, he discontinued his studies due to financial difficulties and later entered the drug trade to earn quick money.

During interrogation, it was revealed that he initially procured cocaine from a peddler in Manikonda and later established supply links from Goa and Bengaluru. Police said he purchased cocaine at Rs 7000/gram and sold it for Rs 12,000/gram, making significant illegal profits.

Investigators found that the accused contacted customers only via WhatsApp and used the "dead drop" method for deliveries to avoid direct contact.

Payments were collected entirely through online transactions.

According to investigators, the money was first deposited into friends' bank accounts and later transferred to his account to evade detection.

The second accused, Bhupathiraju Chiranjeevi Varma, 28, allegedly helped by sharing the prime accused's contact details with potential customers. The third accused, Rudraraju Hemanth Raju, 37, was found to have recently started consuming cocaine.

Police confirmed that all three accused tested positive in drug screening tests.

During the investigation, officials identified 15 drug consumers linked to the network who will also face investigation.

The accused have been taken into custody, and further investigation is underway to trace additional supply chains and financial transactions.