Video Shows Grand Celebration For Drug Peddler's Homecoming After Bail

Kamran Mohammad Khan, a drug peddler arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, was recently released on bail. However, his release led to the arrest of 45 others who were celebrating his homecoming with loud music, firecrackers, and slogans, resulting in a public nuisance. The police took note of it and registered a case after the video of the public celebration, dated July 16, went viral.

On the night of July 16, after Kamran Mohammad Khan was released from Thane Central Jail, his former prison inmates and 35 others assembled near the jail. From there, they travelled in a convoy of cars to Nayanagar in Mira Road, where they gathered near a hotel and burst firecrackers and raised slogans.

The group played loud music and created an "atmosphere of fear and public disturbance," an official said.

In a viral video, the accused can be seen hugging loved ones while friends burst firecrackers, filling the area with smoke.

"The video clips were circulated widely online, and the complainant, an officer of the police station, took note of the footage, in which the group was seen flouting prohibitory orders that were in force at the time," the official added.

Based on the video, the Mira-Bhayandar Vasai-Virar (MBVV) Police on Saturday registered a case against 45 people under section 189 (unlawful assembly) and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Maharashtra Police Act.

According to the police, nine out of 45 accused have been identified by name in the FIR, and efforts are on to verify the identities of the remaining individuals.