Karnataka Man Kills Parents, Sister, Files Missing Complaint, Then Confesses

A triple murder has been reported from Karnataka's Vijayanagara district, where a man allegedly killed his father, mother, and sister and later tried to mislead the police by filing a missing persons complaint in Bengaluru.

The accused, Akshay Kumar, is said to have murdered his father Bhimaraj, mother Jayalakshmi, and sister Amrutha at their rented house in the district's Kotturu town. Preliminary investigation suggests that the incident took place on January 27.

After committing the crime, Akshay Kumar travelled to Bengaluru and approached a police station to report his family members as missing. During questioning, officers became suspicious of his statements. Under sustained interrogation, he reportedly confessed to killing them.

Following the confession, the police rushed to the scene and began an inspection of the house where the bodies were allegedly buried after the crime.

Investigators are looking into the possibility that a property dispute may have been behind the murders, though the exact reason has not yet been confirmed. Senior police officers, including the Superintendent of Police and the Deputy Superintendent of Police, visited the location and are overseeing the investigation.

The family originally belonged to Chitradurga district and had moved multiple times over the years for work. They previously ran a button shop in Chitradurga, then shifted to Ballari district, and later settled in Davanagere district, where they had reportedly built a house worth over Rs 1.5 crore. About two years ago, they moved to Kotturu and had been living in a rented house there.

Police are continuing to piece together the events that led to the murders, and further details are expected as the inquiry progresses.