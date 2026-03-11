UP Woman Poisons Daughter Over Her Relationship. Tries To Frame Boyfriend

In Uttar Pradesh's Fatehpur district, police have uncovered that a young woman, Farzana, was allegedly killed by her mother and brother, who were reportedly angered by her relationship with a Hindu man.

The case was initially reported as a murder carried out by her lover, but surveillance and phone‑call analysis led the police to a different conclusion.

According to the police, Farzana's mother and brother forced her to consume sulphos powder due to fears linked to her relationship with a Hindu man and concerns over social reputation. They later informed the police about her death and accused her lover of giving her the poisonous substance.

However, the investigation revealed that the family members themselves were involved in the killing.

Police said 19-year-old Farzana, a resident of Gajipur area, came into contact with Sunil Yadav through social media in October last year. Their friendship grew over phone calls, and Sunil allegedly promised to marry her.

Farzana later became pregnant. When she informed Sunil, police said he refused to marry her. After learning she was about two-and-a-half months pregnant, he allegedly got her pregnancy terminated. Farzana's condition worsened after the abortion, and her family came to know about it.

Her mother and brother allegedly assaulted her and drove her out of the house after discovering the pregnancy.

When Farzana told Sunil about being thrown out, he took her with him and kept her for around five days, according to police. Meanwhile, her mother lodged a missing person complaint at the police station.

Police teams began searching for her after the complaint was filed.

On February 26, Farzana was found unconscious at Fatehpur Railway Station. GRP and RPF personnel took her to the district hospital.

There, Farzana gave a statement saying she and Sunil had started talking during Navratri. She alleged that Sunil promised marriage, developed a relationship with her, and later gave her medicines when she became pregnant. After her health deteriorated, he got her abortion done and then left her at the railway station.

Following this, she filed a written complaint against Sunil. Police registered a case and planned to record her statement and conduct a medical examination. But her family took her away, requesting the police not to proceed further.

According to the police investigation, Farzana was taken to a field on the night of March 1-2, where her mother and brother allegedly forced her to consume sulphos powder, leading to her death.

Her mother then reported the death to the police, naming Sunil as the accused.

Police later recovered Farzana's body from a field.

DSP Jafarganj Braj Mohan Rai said that a sulphos bottle was found at the spot, and Farzana's mother initially claimed Sunil was responsible.

However, after her body was discovered on March 2, police analysed surveillance data and phone call records, which pointed towards the involvement of her mother, Afsana (48), and her brother, Afsar (26). Both were arrested, and police said they confessed to the crime.

According to the reports, Afsana used to work in Sunil's field on a sharecrop basis. Fearing social shame after news of Farzana and Sunil's relationship spread in the village, she allegedly killed her daughter.

Gajipur SHO Hanumant Pratap Singh said the case filed earlier by Farzana against Sunil is being processed as per legal opinion. He said that since Farzana's statement and her medical examination could not be completed, the complaint will be handled following legal procedure.

(With inputs from Sandeep Kesarwani)