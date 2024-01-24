Teen Killed By Brother Over Interfaith Relationship, Mother Dies Trying To Saving Her

The bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem, said police.

A 19-year-old woman, who was in an interfaith relationship, has died after she was allegedly pushed into a lake in Karnataka by her brother, said police. The woman's 43-year-old mother, who jumped into the lake to save her, is also dead.

The bodies were pulled out of a pond at Marur village in Hunsur taluk.

The accused brother, Nitin, has been arrested.

On Tuesday, at around 9.30pm, Nitin pushed his sister, Dhanushri, in a pond after a disagreement between the two over her affair with a Muslim man, said police.

Nitin had advised her sister not to continue her relationship with the Muslim man but she refused to listen which made the accused angry, it added.

Soon after the incident, Nitin went to one of the relatives to inform them about the incident. Soon after, the cops were called.

"Nitin and his sister weren't talking to each other for the last 7 months... Yesterday, he came and asked money for petrol. He returned and got me to the spot. I went to the police station and filed a complaint," said a relative who did not wish to be named.

Both the bodies have been recovered and sent for postmortem, said police.

Earlier this month, an inter-faith couple was subjected to harassment and threats by a group of nine individuals in an incident of moral policing in Haveri.