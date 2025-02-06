Uttarakhand Interfaith Couple's Personal Details Viral, They Fear For Life

An interfaith couple in Uttarakhand, who is awaiting their marriage certificate, is fearing for their life as their personal details including the marriage notice under the Special Marriage Act (SMA), went viral on social media. The couple, Mohammad Shanu and Akanksha Kandhari, had received police protection in December last year after some political and religious parties opposed their alliance.

According to reports, the couple submitted their marriage notice at the Bazpur sub-divisional magistrate's court on January 7.

However, a nightmare followed them after the notice and other personal details were shared online, raising concerns over their safety. "Ever since our marriage notice went viral, it's been terrible for us. I fear for my life," the man told the Times of India.

The woman reportedly said that her mother was against their relationship from the start, but is now under pressure from some political and religious groups to file an objection against the alliance.

The couple met on social media in 2018 and began dating in 2022. While the man runs a salon in Uttarakhand's Udham Singh Nagar area, the woman is studying. They decided to marry a year later, but the woman's mother objected to their relationship. After a lot of persuasion, the woman's mother agreed to the marriage but reportedly with the condition that she severs all ties with her daughter. Despite this, the couple married each other.

However, several political organisations began opposing their marriage, reportedly including the Bajrang Dal.

The couple then approached the Uttarakhand High Court in December, seeking police protection. Immediately after, the court directed the police to grant protection to the couple for six months. It also asked the police official to assess the situation after six months and take the required steps.