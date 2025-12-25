Family Of 4 Found Dead In Liechtenstein, 1 Body Recovered In Switzerland

Police on Wednesday discovered the bodies of two men and two women believed to belong to a single family from Liechtenstein, authorities in the tiny Alpine principality said.

Local police said at around 10:30 am (0930 GMT), the body of a 41-year-old man from Liechtenstein was found on the Swiss side of the bank of the Rhine next to Liechtenstein's capital Vaduz. The cause of death was unclear, Swiss police said.

Subsequent investigations led police to an apartment in Vaduz where they discovered the bodies of a 73-year-old man and two women, aged 68 and 45.

According to initial findings, the three were the parents and sister of the 41-year-old man, Liechtenstein police said in a statement. What caused their deaths is still being determined, a spokesperson for Liechtenstein police said.

The state police's criminal investigation department is investigating the deaths with a large deployment of officers.

"The investigation is proceeding in all directions," the police statement said. "There is no danger to the public."

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)