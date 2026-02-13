Trump Says He Will Meet China President Xi Jinping In April

US President Donald Trump on Thursday announced that he will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in April, with Xi expected to visit the United States later this year.

While addressing reporters, Trump said, " I'll be visiting President Xi Jinping in April. He's coming here later in the year, and I look forward to it. Our relationship with China is very good right now."

However, the US President did not mention the exact dates of the travel.

In a recent interview with NBC News' Tom Llamas, Trump said that he would visit China in April.

"I'm gonna be going there in April then he's coming here toward the end of the year," Trump said.

When asked further on his China visit, the US President in the NBC News interview taped on February 4 said, "He's coming to the White House, toward the end of the year. We have a very good relationship. And, you know, it's important that I have a good relationship and for him, that he has a good relationship with me. We have to have a good -- these are the two most powerful countries in the world and we have a very good relationship."

Incidentally, Trump and Xi had a 90-minute telephonic conversation on February 4.

Trump said the call focused almost entirely on trade, without touching on other geopolitical issues like Iran and Ukraine. The call "resulted in a very positive conclusion for both Countries," Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Further, Trump wrote, "During the conversation, President Xi graciously invited the First Lady and me to visit China, and I reciprocated. As Presidents of two Great Nations, this is something that we both look forward to doing."

China's state media Xinhua reported that in the call, Xi noted that he attaches great importance to China-U.S. relations, saying that over the past year he and Trump have enjoyed sound communication and had a successful meeting in Busan, which charted the direction and course for China-U.S. relations.

During the call, Xi called for the United States and China to "seek win-win results in the spirit of equality and respect each other's concerns," while urging Washington to "remove the negative measures taken against China," according to a readout from China's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)