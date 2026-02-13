Obama Says Trump Climate Repeal Leaves Americans "Less Safe, Less Healthy"

Former US president Barack Obama on Thursday warned that Donald Trump's decision to repeal a landmark scientific finding underpinning climate regulations would leave Americans "less safe, less healthy."

The endangerment finding, issued under the Obama administration, determined that greenhouse gases threaten public health and welfare by driving climate change.

"Without it, we'll be less safe, less healthy and less able to fight climate change -- all so the fossil fuel industry can make even more money," the 44th president wrote on X.

