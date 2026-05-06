GSEB 10th Result 2026 Out Today At 8 AM: Direct Link, How To Check Marks Via Website, SMS, WhatsApp

GSEB SSC Result 2026: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) will declare the Class 10 (SSC) Result 2026 today at 8 AM for over 8 lakh students. Candidates can access their marksheets on the official website gseb.org or use SMS and WhatsApp options to avoid delays due to heavy traffic. Students must score at least 33 per cent overall and in each subject to pass the examination.

How To Download Result?

Visit the official website gseb.org.

Enter your six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window.

Click on "Go"

Your scorecard will appear on the screen

Download and save it for future reference

GSEB SSC 10th Result Direct Download Link

Get Marksheet Via WhatsApp

Students can access results by sending your exam seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

How to Check Via SMS?

Open the SMS app on phone.

Type "GJ10 [SeatNumber]".

Sent it to 58888111.

The results will be sent on the same number.

The GSEB Class 10 exams this year were conducted from February 26 to March 16 across 1,701 centres in Gujarat, with around 9 lakh students appearing.

Passing Criteria

To pass the GSEB SSC examination, students must obtain a minimum of 33% marks overall as well as in each individual subject. Those who fail to meet the requirement will need to appear for the compartment (supplementary) exams, likely to be held in the last week of June 2026. Students must also obtain a minimum 'D' grade in each subject.