Gujarat GSEB Board 10th Result 2026 Out: 83.86% Students Pass, Download Link Here

GSEB SSC 2026 Result Out: The Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) has declared the Class 10 board examination results today, May 6, 2026 at 8 am. Students can now check and download their marksheets on the board's official website gseb.org.

How To Check GSEB SSC 2026 Marksheet?

Visit the official website gseb.org.

Enter your six-digit seat number under the "SSC-2026 Exam Result" window.

Click on "Go".

Your scorecard will appear on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Check GSEB 10th 2026 Scores Via WhatsApp

Students can access results by sending their exam seat number to the WhatsApp number 6357300971.

Official Websites To Download Result

gseb.org

website.gseb.org

gsebeservice.com

Check Result Via SMS