Assam Teacher Beats Students, Tries To Throw One Out Of Window, Arrested

Allegations of severe corporal punishment have triggered outrage in Assam's Charaideo district after CCTV footage reportedly showed a primary school teacher assaulting students inside a classroom.

The incident took place at Mathurapur Tea Garden Primary School, where assistant teacher Ariful Islam has been accused of physically abusing several minor students during class hours.

According to allegations, the teacher subjected children to repeated physical punishment. In one instance, he is also accused of attempting to push a student towards a classroom window.

The incident came to light after the school's head teacher reviewed CCTV footage installed inside the classroom. The visuals allegedly showed multiple instances of violence against students.

Sources also alleged that some students were made to massage the teacher during class, raising concerns over misconduct and misuse of authority.

Following the incident, the Assam Tea Tribes Students' Association (ATTSA), Mathurapur Sub-Branch, submitted a memorandum to the Charaideo District Commissioner seeking strict action against the accused.

The organisation said the alleged acts had compromised the safety and dignity of students and warned of protests if action was not taken.

Police said a case was registered after complaints were received regarding the alleged abuse.

The accused teacher has been arrested, and an investigation is underway.

Officials said the Education Department is also expected to initiate a separate inquiry into the matter.

The incident has sparked anger among parents and residents, who have raised concerns over the safety of children in schools.

Authorities are examining the footage and other evidence as part of the ongoing investigation.