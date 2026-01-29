Injection, Instagram Post, Viral Video: Mystery Shrouds Rajasthan Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Death

The death of a famous kathavachak (religious storyteller) of western Rajasthan, Sadhvi Prem Baisa, could potentially snowball into a political hot potato, with RLP leader and Jat strongman Hanuman Beniwal calling for a CBI probe into what appears to be a death shrouded in mystery.

Prem Baisa was brought to a private hospital in Jodhpur on Wednesday evening from her Boranada ashram by her father, Veeram Nath, and another aide, with doctors declaring her brought dead.

The doctor, Praveen Jain, said that he made every effort to save her, but there was no movement in her body. Jain said that Sadhvi's father, who is also her guru, told him that she had a fever, for which a compounder, a healthcare professional, was called to the ashram. The compounder then gave her an injection, after which she became unconscious.

The doctor also said that he offered an ambulance to take her body to a government hospital for post-mortem, but Nath refused and took her in his private car.

Speaking to NDTV, Nath said that she had been suffering from a cold and cough for a long time.

"That's why we called a compounder to the ashram. But five minutes after the injection, she became unconscious," he said.

The police sources said that the compounder has been detained and his medical equipment has been seized.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Instagram Post

What has caused suspicion is a post from the Sadhvi's social media handle about four hours after her death.

In the Instagram post, she was seen greeting her followers.

"I have lived every single moment for the propagation of Sanatan Dharma... Throughout my life, I received the blessings of Adi Jagadguru Shankaracharya, the world's yoga gurus, and revered saints and sages. I wrote letters to Adi Guru Shankaracharya and many great saints and sages of the country, requesting a trial by fire, but what did nature have in store? I am bidding farewell to this world forever, but I have complete faith in God and the revered saints and sages. If not in my lifetime, then after my death, I will surely receive justice," the caption read.

Her father confirmed to NDTV that the post was shared from her mobile.

"A fellow guru maharaj sent the message," he said.

He also called for an investigation into her death.

Sadhvi Prem Baisa's Viral Video

Prem Baisa and her father were involved in a controversy last year. A video had gone viral in which she was seen hugging him in a room.

The clip also showed another woman entering the room to remove a blanket and then walking out.

Sadhvi had called it an expression of affection.

She said the video was an attempt to humiliate the relationship between a father and a daughter. The police investigated the case and arrested one person in connection with making the video viral.