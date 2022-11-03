Video: Over 2,000 Liquor Bottles Were Being Smuggled, Hidden Inside Doors

Further investigations are underway, the police said.

Two persons were arrested in Delhi on Thursday for attempting to smuggle over 2,000 bottles of liquor into Bihar by hiding them inside wooden doors, the police said.

The Outer North District police seized 2,112 bottles, six wooden doors, and a tempo from the two accused - Roshan Rai and Sarvjit Singh.

According to the police, the two smugglers were taking the bottles from Delhi to Bihar on a tempo by stacking them inside wooden doors. A police team intercepted the vehicle near Rohini, seized the bottles, and arrested the accused.

The bottles were neatly stacked inside hollow doors. The police had to use chisels and hammers to get them out.

"The bottles were so cleverly concealed, a normal person would never suspect that something illegal was underway," said a police official.

The two accused confessed to the police that they have been smuggling illegal liquor into Bihar for a long time.

