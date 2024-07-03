Goa Man Takes Away Leftover Liquor Bottle After Party, Friend Kills Him: Cops

The accused has been arrested under section 103 (murder) of the BNS, police said (Representational)

A 34-year-old man allegedly killed his friend after the latter took away a liquor bottle that was left over after a party at a village in South Goa, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, Alex Coutinho, has been arrested under the new criminal code Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), which came into force on July 1, they said.

Superintendent of Police (South) Sunita Sawant told reporters that Coutinho was arrested for killing his friend Lionel Lobo (32) for his act of taking away a leftover liquor bottle after a party a week ago.

Ms Sawant said the body of Lobo was found by police at an under-construction site at Cortalim village on late Tuesday night.

The site is located under the Verna police station jurisdiction.

She said after initial investigation, police zeroed in on the accused, who was seen partying at the site hours before the victim's body was found.

During interrogation, Coutinho confessed to his crime, the SP informed.

The accused told the police he was enraged as his friend had taken away a leftover liquor bottle after the party last week. On Tuesday night, he picked up a cement block and repeatedly hit Lobo on his head after finding him sleeping at the under-construction site, killing him, said Sawant.

She said the accused has been arrested under section 103 (murder) of the BNS.

"During forensic examination, blood stains of the victim were found on the clothes of the accused," the SP said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)