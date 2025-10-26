Mentally Challenged Woman In UP Kills Her Children, Then Hangs Self

A mentally challenged woman killed her two children before hanging herself here on Saturday evening, police said.

The incident took place in the Semri village of Kachhwa when Sangeeta (35), wife of Harishchandra, stuffed cloth in the mouth of her two children – Shivansh (3 years and 8 months) and Shubhankar (14 months) – and then strangled them to death, Kachhwa Station House Officer (SHO) Amarjeet Singh said.

She then hanged herself from the roof of her kutcha house using a coir rope, the officer said.

Her husband was not at home at the time of the incident, and he returned home after receiving information.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, Circle Officer (Sadar) Amar Bahadur said, adding that the woman had returned to her in-laws' home from her maternal home (in Chandauli district) on Saturday morning.

Further investigation is underway, police said.

