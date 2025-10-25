Speeding SUV Runs Over People In Agra, 5 Dead. Locals Thrash Driver

Five people died and at least three more were injured after a speeding car ran over them in Uttar Pradesh's Agra on Friday night. The incident occurred near the Nagla Budhi area in the city.

According to officials, the Tata Nexon car first hit a bike and then a divider before veering off and ramming into a group of people standing on the roadside. The driver, who lost complete control of the SUV, then rammed into a wall. The impact of the crash was so strong that it left the car in a mangled wreck.

Visuals showed the car's windows shattered, while the headlights and other parts were completely crushed.

The victims have been identified as Babli (33), Bhanu Pratap (25), Kamal (23), Krishna (20), and Bantesh (21), the police said. The injured people were rushed to a nearby hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

An eyewitness said that he was sitting in his shop when he saw the speeding car and then heard a loud noise. Upon closer inspection, he saw several people trapped under the vehicle. "We pulled people out from under the car. The injured were in very critical condition and were taken to the hospital," he said.

A large group of angry locals pulled out the driver and thrashed him before the police arrested him and seized his car.

The police are investigating whether the driver was drunk, officials said.