4 Dead, 19 Injured As Bus Crashes Into Stationary Truck In Agra

According to police, the bus crashed into the truck from behind in the Fatehabad police station area in Agra around 5.30 am.

Read Time: 1 min
Agra:

Four persons died and 19 others were injured after a Varanasi-Jaipur bus rammed into a stationary truck on the Agra-Lucknow Expressway on Saturday morning, police said.

ACP Fatehabad Amardeep Lal said, "The bodies of the deceased have been sent for post-mortem examination. One of the deceased persons is yet to be identified. All the injured have been sent to the hospital with the help of an ambulance." Of the deceased, three have been identified - Govind (68), a resident of Rajasthan; Ramesh (45), a resident of Rajasthan and Deepak Verma (40), a resident of Agra.

Four injured persons have been admitted to a private hospital, while the rest have been admitted to a government hospital. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

