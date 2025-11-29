Report Recommending Tribal Status To 6 Communities Tabled In Assam Assembly

In a significant development, an interim report of the Group of Ministers (GoM) of the Assam government over the proposal to grant Scheduled Tribe (ST) status to six major communities was laid in the state assembly on the last day of the winter session on Saturday.

The report is for the inclusion of the six communities in the ST list based on their socio-economic backwardness.

Six communities - Tai Ahom, Chutia, Moran, Matak, Koch-Rajbongshi and Tea Tribes (adivasis) have been demanding ST status for a decade, and the issue has been a political hot potato.

Solving the vexed issue has been a long-time promise of the BJP.

The three-member GoM was headed by Tribal Affairs (Plains) Minister Ranoj Pegu, with the other two members being Minister for Social Justice and Empowerment department Pijush Hazarika and Revenue and Disaster Management Minister Keshab Mahanta.

The GoM, in its recommendation, stated that the inclusion of the communities has already been recommended by the Registrar General of India and the National Commission for ST and approved by the Union Cabinet.

The GoM said that once the Government of India accepts the committee's recommendation, the issue will be resolved to the satisfaction of both the six communities and the existing tribal communities of Assam. However, the final inclusion requires statutory approval by the parliament.

The GoM has suggested measures to address the socio-economic disadvantages faced by the six communities seeking ST status.

It has also been recommended that the present OBC reservation should be classified into seven categories.

The GoM has further added that in case of settlement of land in Assam, all six communities should be given the same privilege that has been extended to other ST communities. The GoM has also recommended protecting the land rights of these communities.

The six communities should be brought under the ambit of the Department of Indigenous and Tribal faith and culture, the GoM added.

The GoM suggested a comprehensive enumeration and socio-economic survey to enable sub-categorisation with a 27 per cent OBC quota, particularly benefiting tea garden and adivasi groups.