CAT 2025 Exam: IIM Kozhikode To Release Result Soon, Check Expected Date Here

IIM CAT 2025 Result: Indian Institute of Management (IIM), Kozhikode is expected to release the Common Admission Test (CAT) 2025 result before the first week of January, 2026, according to the official information bulletin. Along with scorecards, final answer key and merit list will be released. Candidates will be able to check and download the result on the official website iimcat.ac.in.

CAT 2025 Result: Previous Year Trends

The result annoucements in the past four years have been made in late december or early January. Based on this, candidates can expect the result to be announced before the first week of January, 2026.

How To Download IIM CAT Result 2025?

Visit the official website iimcat.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on "CAT 2025 Scorecard Login".

Enter your user id and password and click on "Submit".

Your score card/result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save it for future reference.

Three Processes For Admission To Postgraduate (PG) Programmes

Candidates who clear the CAT 2025 examination will be able to take admission into PG programmes through three admission processes, namely; Joint Admission Process (JAP), Common Admission Process (CAP) and Supplementary Admission Process (SAP).

JAP is a newly launched admission process which is based on CAT percentile, academic performance, work experience and diversity considerations. Having opted out of CAP, four IIMs - Kashipur, Raipur, Ranchi and Tiruchirappalli have adopted JAP.

Common Admission Process (CAP) 2026 is a joint initiative of four IIMs to conduct Personal Interview (PI) and Written Ability Test (WAT) for admission to postgraduate programmes.

Supplementary Admission Process (SAP) 2025 is the final selection round for MBA admission for candidates who have not been shortlisted for the IIM CAP round.