Chinese Man Earns Rs 20 Lakh By Feeding Cats During Spring Festival

A young man in China has drawn attention after earning 160,000 yuan (approx Rs 20 Lakh) by providing cat-feeding services during the Chinese New Year holiday. His income during the festive period has highlighted the growing demand for professional pet-care services, especially when many families travel away from home, reported the South China Morning Post.

Huan Kong, born in 1991 and residing in Shanghai, has been active in the pet care industry for the past nine years. He specializes in providing door-to-door cat feeding services. He visits his clients' homes to care for their pets while they are away.

During this year's Spring Festival, Huan and his four-member team decided to stay in Shanghai. They cared for pets whose owners had returned to their hometowns or were away on vacation.

Over 20 days before and after the festival, Huan's team visited nearly 2,000 homes to fulfill cat feeding orders. Huan personally made nearly 1,000 of these visits.

Over 80 percent of the total orders were from customers who had travelled to their hometowns for the festival. About 10 percent of orders came from people traveling during off-peak times. Many customers regularly use their services every year.

During the festive period, Huan starts work every day at 3 am and remains busy until 10 or 11 pm. On average, he gets only three to four hours of sleep a day. On his busiest day, he completed up to 55 orders.

Each visit lasts approximately 10 to 15 minutes. During this time, he cleans the litter box, refills food and water, checks the cat's health, checks windows and electrical appliances, and takes out the trash.

If the request is appropriate, he also provides additional services, such as administering medication or trimming nails, at no additional charge.

Their significant earnings during the festival indicate that there is a growing need for reliable pet-care services during major festivals, when pet owners are away from home.