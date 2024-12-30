2025 Chinese Zodiac: Signs Which May Be Lucky, And The Ones Not So Much

Chinese New Year, also known as the Spring Festival, is an important time in Chinese culture and a major holiday. It signifies a time for family reunion, a fresh start and a celebration of tradition. The date of Chinese New Year is determined by the lunar calendar and falls on the second new moon after the winter solstice on December 21, which usually falls between January 21 and February 20 on the Gregorian calendar. In 2025, the Chinese New Year will begin on January 29 and the celebrations will continue for 15 days.

What is the Chinese New Year animal in 2025?

The horoscope for 2025 marks the beginning of the 'Year of the Wood Snake' in China, which signifies a time of transformation, growth and introspection. It will continue till February 16, 2026, when the 'Year of the Horse' begins.

The Chinese zodiac follows a 12-year cycle of animals and also incorporates one of the five elements - wood, fire, earth, metal or water thus creating a 60-year cycle.

The last time 'Year of the Wood Snake' was celebrated was in 1965, according to Forbes.

The significance of the Wood Snake

The snake, the sixth animal in the Chinese zodiac, represents intuition, strategy and elegance. When paired with the Wood element, 2025 emphasises adaptability, creativity and long-term planning.

Wood adds a layer of growth, resilience and harmony to the snake's already intuitive nature, making this year ideal for personal and professional development.

Which signs will be lucky in 2025?

Snake (Self-Year): Snakes are naturally favoured in their own year. 2025 is particularly auspicious for career advancements and personal growth. However, self-reflection and strategic planning are crucial to avoid overconfidence.

Rooster: Known for their precision and discipline, Roosters will find the Snake year aligns well with their traits. Opportunities in career and relationships are expected to flourish.

Ox: With their steady and reliable nature, Oxen are set to experience stability and growth. This will be a particularly good year for Oxen who work in a creative or spiritual field.

Dragon: Dragons' bold and ambitious energy complements the Snake's strategic nature. They are likely to find success in ventures requiring creativity and planning.

Monkey: Monkeys' wit and adaptability resonate well with the Snake's charm. They are poised for new beginnings, especially in their personal lives.

Signs that may face challenges

Pig: These people may find the Snake year challenging due to their contrasting personalities. Pigs are advised to stay cautious in financial and emotional matters.

Tiger: Tigers, known for their bold and spontaneous nature, may clash with the Snake's calculated approach. Patience and compromise are key to navigating the year.

Overall, the Year of the Wood Snake encourages all signs to embrace introspection, plan strategically, and nurture relationships. Wood's influence highlights the importance of growth and harmony, making it a year for pursuing long-term goals and fostering balance in life.