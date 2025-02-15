Boy Calls Cops On Dad For 'Stealing' Holiday Money: "Uncle Police, Please Catch..."

A young boy in China nearly led his father into trouble after calling up the police officers and reporting him as a "bad guy" who had 'robbed' his Lunar New Year lucky money. The incident transpired in Lanzhou in the Gansu province earlier this month when the police received a call from the boy.

"A bad guy is in my home and he has robbed my money," the boy said on the phone, as per a report in South China Morning Post. The officer who took the call also heard the voice of a man who was yelling: "You naughty boy, you did call the police!"

During the New Year holiday period, adult relatives in China give red envelopes or red packets that contain money to minors as a symbolic gesture to wish them good fortune. However, in most cases, the parents keep the envelopes so that the children do not misplace or spend the money extravagantly.

After one of the officers reached the boy's home, he cheered and pointed to his father: "Uncle Police, you came so quickly. Please catch this bad person immediately."

Also Read | Chinese Zoo Admits To Painting Donkeys Black And White To Resemble Zebras

Father apologises

The boy's father immediately apologised to the police officers and said: "I am sorry, Comrade Police. My son is not well educated. I did not expect he would really call the police."

He explained that the boy had quarreled with him over the custody of the money inside the envelope and later used the mobile phone to ring the police.

After accessing the situation, a police officer told the boy: "You let your father keep the money for you. When you need money, you ask him to give you and record all your expenses, OK?"

Meanwhile, the father was instructed that he improve his parenting methods so that the boy does not take such drastic measures again.