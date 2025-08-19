After China's Taiwan Reaffirmation Claim, Government Sources Clear The Air

A day after China claimed that India has reaffirmed its support for the "One China" principle during External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar's meeting with Chinese counterpart Wang Yi, Indian government sources have issued a pointed clarification saying there has been no change in New Delhi's position on Taiwan.

A readout issued by the Chinese foreign ministry stated that Jaishankar has acknowledged Taiwan as a part of China - a claim that sparked immediate speculation, particularly given the geopolitical sensitivities around the Taiwan Strait.

India's Stand

Indian officials, however, soon pushed back, saying that New Delhi has long pursued a consistent and balanced approach towards Taiwan.

"We have economic, technological and cultural ties with Taiwan like many other countries. These will continue," government sources told the media.

India has traditionally avoided direct reference to the "One China" policy in joint statements since 2010, choosing instead to maintain strategic ambiguity. While it does not maintain formal diplomatic ties with Taipei, it engages Taiwan through robust unofficial channels, particularly in trade and innovation.

The clarification also comes at a time when India-China ties remain fragile - following the 2020 Galwan clash and ongoing military stand-offs in eastern Ladakh. The Taiwan remark - if left unaddressed - could have been read as a major diplomatic shift.

For now, India appears to be walking a tightrope - signalling openness to dialogue with Beijing, while reaffirming its autonomy in foreign relations.

Taiwan-China Ties

Taiwan has, over the past five years or so, faced ramped-up military and political pressure from China, which views the separately governed island as its "sacred" territory. Beijing has never renounced the use of force to bring Taiwan under its control.

On Monday, China's foreign ministry said Taiwan was an internal matter that was for the Chinese people to resolve.

Taiwan's government vehemently opposes China's sovereignty claims.