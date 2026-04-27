In Putin's Meet With Iran's Araghchi, Mention Of Mojtaba Khamenei's 'Message'

During his talks with Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Monday, Russian President Vladimir Putin mentioned a message from Tehran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Mojtaba Khamenei, Russian state media RT reported.

"Last week I received a message from the Supreme Leader of Iran," Putin was heard saying in a video published by the media agency.

This is the first time a foreign leader has mentioned about being in touch with the new Iranian Supreme Leader, who has been rumoured dead multiple times before. Since his appointment to the post following the death of his father Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Mojtaba has not made a public appearance.