Smita Jaykar On Salman Khan And Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Blooming Romance On <i>Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam</i> Sets: "They Fell In Love There"

Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's love story in the early 2000s was one of the most talked-about affairs at that time. Smita Jaykar, who has worked with them in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, recently opened up about how their romance came to be on the sets of the film.

Smita Jaykar was Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's co-star in Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam.

Speaking of how the lead pair fell in love on set, the actress told Filmymantra Media, "Yes, they fell in love there. Their affair flourished there. And it helped the film a lot. Both of them had those moony-moony eyes, and romance was showing on their faces. That worked very well for the film."

Sharing her perspective on how Salman Khan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan were as individual personalities, Smita Jaykar added, "Salman is quite a brat. I don't know how he is now, but at that time, he was. He is a very nice person, a large-hearted person. I haven't seen him angry on set. Who doesn't get angry? But people tend to exaggerate it when it comes to film personalities. If someone instigates you, you're bound to get angry, right? We don't know the other person's side-what they did to provoke that anger. Aishwarya is very beautiful. Without makeup, too, she looked so pretty. Very humble, very grounded-at least at that time when I knew her."

The Sanjay Leela Bhansali directorial revolved around the themes of love and sacrifice. The story was about Nandini (Aishwarya Rai Bachchan) falling head over heels in love with Sameer (Salman Khan). But she ends up marrying Vanraj (Ajay Devgn). The story then unravels, where we finally find out if Nandini goes back to Sameer.

