Mini Mathur's Wonderful Note To 20-Year-Old Self. Bonus - Pics From Her MTV Days

Mini Mathur shared this throwback.(courtesy: minimathur)

Mini Mathur shared a few throwback pictures from her MTV days and she added a note along with it. She signed off the post with these words, "PS: Look what I found from the MTV photo albums! I need that flat tummy back yo." She began the note with these words, "This month has been all about trying to clear some space.. in my head, heart and mailbox. It's funny when you start seeing stuff all the way from 2006: the kind of things I was excited about, what I wrote, said, wore, worried about... I wish I could go back and tell my 20 year old self ... not to bother fitting into a box because all I was gonna want is to step out of it for the rest of my life."

Mini Mathur added what she would have told her 20-year-old self and wrote, "To always have a bubble around you which no one is allowed to pop. To not be in a hurry to achieve anything at all. To not let others dictate or decide your mood. To save a little nest egg that no one is allowed to use. To stand up to everyone who makes you feel like you're not good enough. To travel as much as you can, eat the best food at the best places, allow yourself to be romanced till you're bored and buy those shoes you really really want. To not be so careful.. or follow every rule in the play book maybe."

She continued, "Because life has a beautiful way of working out for everyone and every decade brings about spectacular changes that make you more.. well.. You. What would you tell the younger you? Put in down in comments and let's discuss it."

Mini Mathur is one of the most celebrated TV show hosts in India, having hosted multiple seasons of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Mini Mathur also played the lead in the popular Amazon Prime web-show Mind The Malhotras, in which she co-starred with fellow MTV VJ Cyrus Sahukar. Mini Mathur is married to filmmaker Kabir Khan, who is best known for directing hits as well as critically acclaimed films.