MTV VMAJ Awards 2025: Japanese Girl Group XG Bags Performance Of The Year - "Means A Lot To Us"

Hip-hop and R&B-inspired girl group XG (Xtraordinary Girls) took home two major honours at the MTV VMAJ Awards. The band won Best Visual Effects and Performance Of The Year.

The group expressed their excitement over the recognition and said, "When it comes to performing, we've always valued teamwork and unity above all else, so this means a lot to us."

Adding their signature flair to the celebration, the members playfully said, "We believe that aliens reside in every part of us, so we're going to give our all in this performance."

In addition to XG's wins, XGALX CEO and Executive Producer JAKOPS (SIMON) was honoured with the newly introduced Best Producer award.

The group took a moment on stage to celebrate his achievement, saying, "Congratulations to our producer, JAKOPS (SIMON), on winning Best Producer! We're always so grateful to have you." Their heartfelt words were met with cheers from the audience.

XG also set the stage on fire with their electrifying MTV VMAJ live performance. They delivered a powerful rendition of WOKE UP, their first all-rap track that topped the Billboard Global Japan Songs Excl. chart. They also performed IS THIS LOVE, their latest release from March 7.

Before taking the stage, the members turned heads on the MTV VMAJ pre-show red carpet, stepping out in Alexander Wang's archival collection.

Currently, XG is in the midst of their first world tour, The first HOWL. Their upcoming stops include China in March, with performances in Hangzhou, Shanghai, Beijing and Chengdu.

In April, they'll head to Latin America, performing in Sao Paulo and Mexico City. The tour will conclude with a grand finale at Tokyo Dome.

Adding to their growing list of achievements, XG is set to make history as the only Japanese act performing at Coachella 2025.