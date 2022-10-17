Malaika Arora To Maria Goretti: Can You Name All The MTV OGs In This Pic?

Count the VJs in this image. (courtesy: mariagorettiz)

Maria Goretti has shared a bunch of pictures and videos from the "MTV OGs are here" reunion on Instagram. The album, featuring Mini Mathur, Malaika Arora, Nikhil Chinapa, Kunal Vijjayakar, Cyrus Sahukar, Shenaz Treasury, and Preeta Sukhtankar, screams goals from miles away. We can also spot a “guest from the rival channel” Gaurav Kapur (more on that later). Maria Goretti, former MTV VJ (now chef), has also written a heartwarming note for her “noisy mad bunch”. She said, “Really love this noisy, mad bunch that I spent years working and travelling with…When you love what you do, and you work with people whose vibe you enjoy, it does not feel like work Except (cable visits). We have laughed, cursed, cried, worked like a beast and had the bestest time of our life at MTV India. And once in a while, we find a way to meet and talk about those mad times and laugh some more.”

Thanking Sehher Bedi and Tina G. Bedi for planning the get-together, Maria Goretti added, “Thank you for making this happen Sehher Bedi and Tina G. Bed. Thank you for spoiling us. Had such a very talkative mad afternoon.”

For Gaurav Kapur, this is what Maria Goretti wrote. “And of course, the mad VJ from the rival channel, that [V] must not mention ha ha ha Gaurav Kapur.” For those who don't know, Gaurav Kapur started his career as a VJ with Channel V.

Maria Goretti concluded her note with a miss you note for Amrita Arora and Cyrus Broacha. Replying to the post, Amrita Arora said, “My roomie, love you.” To this, Maria Goretti replied, “You have to come for the next one, Anu [Amrita Arora], my home in December.” Mallika Dua spoke for all of us when she wrote, “This is so heartwarming. Best days of our childhood.” Actress Mukti Mohan wrote, “The MTV OGs are here. Wooohooo.”

Mini Mathur has also shared a video from the “mad afternoon.” For the side note, she said, “The coolest job any TV host in India could ever aspire for - be an MTV VJ at the turn of this century. The OG Veejays collected together today after years though most of us have remained friends for life. And we realised…Nothing changes if you've always been the best. Thank you for bringing us together for a mad afternoon. And, as we always closed every show at MTV.. Enjoy.” Mini Mathur too didn't miss the chance of taking a fun dig at Gaurav Kapur. “PS: We had a guest VJ from rival channel [V] because we all love Gaurav Kapur don't we?” Yes, we all do.

So what do you have to say about this reunion?