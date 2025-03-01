Mini Mathur’s Wedding Anniversary Post For Kabir Khan Is A Throwback Gem

Filmmaker Kabir Khan and TV host-actress Mini Mathur celebrated their 27th wedding anniversary on Friday, February 28. To mark the special day, Mini dropped a bunch of throwback pictures from their wedding festivities, along with a heartfelt note.

The photos show the couple getting their marriage registered and taking part in both Hindu and Muslim rituals. While the old-school snaps radiate love, we could not help but swoon over the last slide—a recent pic of the two, still in deep love.

Recounting their wedding day, Mini Mathur wrote, “Hidden gems from 27 years ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren't the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and certainly no bridal entry music. But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing & dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabir's extensive Khan-daan from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan & all our friends.”

The actress added, “That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written & sung by my family… unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register.. but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway!”

Mini Mathur shared that on her wedding day, she wore her grandmother's jewellery, while her friend Vidya Tikari did her makeup and gave her a “trendy cornrow hairstyle.”

She humorously added, “It took me an hour to take the pins off and I looked electrocuted on my wedding night.”

Mini added that when they got married, Kabir Khan wasn't a filmmaker, and she wasn't a TV host.

They weren't worried about the future and were just having the time of their lives, figuring out how to blow their next paychecks on a “travel adventure together.”

“In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too) And looks like we made it! Happy 27th to us Kabir Khan. PS : We look better in the last photograph from 2025 no?” Mini Mathur concluded.

Reacting to the post, actress Amrita Arora wrote, “Congratulations,” and dropped a red heart. Fabulous Lives Vs Bollywood Wives fame Seema Sajdeh said, “Happy 27.”

Sunny Kaushal commented, “How sweet! Happy anniversary guys. Also, petition to bring back the moustache.”

Sharvari Wagh posted evil eyes and red heart emojis.

“Very beauty you are,” wrote Richa Chadha.

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur got married in February 1998. The couple are proud parents to a son named Vivaan and a daughter named Sairah.

On the work front, Kabir Khan last directed the Emma segment of the anthology film My Melbourne. Meanwhile, Mini Mathur was last seen in Call Me Bae, headlined by Ananya Panday.