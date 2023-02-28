Mini Mathur's Throwbacks From Wedding To Kabir Khan: 'No Hashtags, No Bridal Entry Music'

Kabir Khan and Mini Mathur in a wedding throwback. (courtesy: minimathur)

Mini Mathur's anniversary post for her filmmaker husband Kabir Khan is all kinds of precious. The former VJ shared picture-perfect throwbacks from the wedding on the occasion of her and Kabir Khan's 25th anniversary on Tuesday. Mini Mathur accompanied the post with an extensive albeit lovely caption. "Hidden gems from a quarter century ago. When Sabyasachi lehengas weren't the norm, with no wedding hashtags or exquisite sunset photos and no bridal entry music," wrote Mini Mathur, adding, "But I do remember being deliriously happy, singing and dancing like a monkey surrounded by Kabir's extensive family from Hyderabad, the entire Mathur clan and all our friends."

Mini Mathur wrote that it was a "simpler time" and she added, "That was a simpler time, with live shehnai and songs written and sung by my family... Unencumbered by the trappings of religious differences or any kind of propriety. We signed a register... but went ahead and happily did all the cultural ceremonies from both sides anyway."

Mini Mathur revealed in her post that she wore her grandmother's jewellery for her wedding and her make-up was done by a friend. "I wore my naani's jewellery, my friend Vidya Tikari did my make-up and made a trendy cornrow hairstyle which created much confusion in the mandap as to which one to fill with sindoor. I mixed and matched my wedding outfits myself. It still feels like 5 years ago honestly...So don't understand how all this time has passed... In all these years, what I have learnt is to focus on our similarities, not our differences. To keep a sense of humour (you need tons of it) and a short memory about things that don't feel so good (lots of those too)."

Mini Mathur signed off the post with these words: "And looks like we made it! Happy 25th Kabir Khan. PS: Might delete this post if Kabir wakes up and doesn't want the world to see him without his beard."

See Mini Mathur's post here:

Mini Mathur is one of the most celebrated TV show hosts in India, having hosted multiple seasons of the singing reality show Indian Idol. Mini Mathur also played the lead role in the popular Amazon Prime web-show Mind The Malhotras, in which she co-starred with fellow MTV VJ Cyrus Sahukar.

Kabir Khan is best known for directing hits as well as critically acclaimed films like Kabul Express, New York, Ek Tha Tiger, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Phantom, Tubelight and 83. He also directed the web-series The Forgotten Army - Azaadi Ke Liye.