Hi, 90s Kid. How Many VJs Can You Name In Maria Goretti's Post?

A still from the video Maria Goretti shared. (courtesy: mariagorettiz)

Highlights "When MTV India and Channel V were about the music," wrote Maria

"How many faces do you recognise from this?" she asked her Instafam

Maria also asked her Instafam to let her know if she missed any names

We just landed on Maria Goretti's Instagram page and guess what we found? A perfect blast from the past. The former model checked into the social media platform on Wednesday to take us way back into the 90s. Maria posted a video compilation featuring iconic faces who ruled the music channels. What else, do we call, a burst of nostalgia. Maria captioned it, "When MTV India and Channel[V] were about the music..." and asked, "How many faces do you recognise from this?"

So who all made it to the ultimate throwback? Maria tagged Nikhil Chinapa, Yudhishtir Urs, Malaika Arora, Cyrus Broacha, Laila Rouass, Shenaz Treasury, Purab Kohli, Gaurav Kapur, Meghna Reddy, Nina Manuel, Ranvir Shorey, Gayatri Oberoi, Ruby Bhatia, Nafisa Joseph and Sophia Haque to the post. Maria also asked the online family to let her know if she missed any names.

Within a short span of time, the post collected thousands of hearts and hundreds of reactions. Actress Tisca Chopra wrote, "Nostalgia level." Apart from making us nostalgic with rare throwbacks, Maria's Instagram feed is als responsible for making us feel hungry. The celebrated chef, who is the author of From My Kitchen To Yours, keeps her followers hooked with images of scrumptious recipes.

Take a look:

Maria Goretti, who used to be an MTV VJ, has hosted several cooking shows. She currently runs her own YouTube channel The Maria Goretti Corner. She married actor Arshad Warsi in 1999. Maria has also made cameo appearances in films like Salaam Namaste and Raghu Romeo.