Maria Goretti Recounts The Time She Was Asked To Diet For An Ad (Happy Ending: She Didn't)

Highlights
- Maria Goretti said she was fit as she danced regularly
- "My family had never ever heard of the concept of a salad," she said
- Frankly, I eat everything and do not diet: Maria Goretti
Maria Goretti, who is a television host and a celebrated chef, fished out a cut-out of her old Liril ad, for which she says she was "asked to go on a diet" by the agency and that she was appalled by the suggestion. "I remember, I was told to go on a diet by the agency, don't ask me why. I was totally appalled. I was bloody fit, because I was dancing at that time and practice was at least three hours a day and my family had never ever heard of the concept of a salad instead of normal food and so, I continued eating as usual," Maria Goretti captioned the post. "And then I was also told to bleach my face and body. That was the first and last time, I ever did that. It was a horrific experience. Never to be ever repeated again," wrote Maria, who is the author of From My Kitchen To Yours.
However, she added that the "fun part" began after she started working with the team. "During the shoot of this ad-film, I danced for 6 days and twirled and did splits and laughed under a shower. I had a blast. And after the film was over, James Ferreira (designer) and Cory Walia (make-up artiste), cooked Laxmi (production head) and me a yummy meal of many courses. I have still not forgotten how special they made me feel because they all were under the assumption that I was on a salad diet," Maria wrote.
"Frankly, I eat everything and do not diet. I used to dance and run. I still try to do the run bit. The only thing I over indulge in is chocolate and the ones I love," she concluded.
Read Maria Goretti's post here:
Found this "dancing Liril girl" at the bottom of my old papers drawer . This ad-film was shot by Johnny Pinto productions. I remember, I was told to go on a diet by the agency, don't ask me why, I was totally appalled . I was bloody fit, because I was dancing at that time , and practice was at least 3 hours a day , and my family had never ever heard of the concept of a salad ha ha ha, instead of normal food and so I continued eating as usual. And then I was also told to bleach my face and body, that was the first and last time , I ever did that, it was a horrific experience , never to be ever repeated again. But the fun part , my clothes were done by the uber talented and artistic @jamesferreiralabel and my make up was by the magician #CoryWalia .. Barunda was the cinematographer ,and he was every girls dream cinematographer ( I was a novice, I did not know this,at that time) , and Laxmi Singh headed production and she used to totally spoil me . She was one person , I could never say no to, if she called me for anything, I would always say yes. During the shoot of this ad-film, I danced for 6 days, and twirled and did splits, and laughed under a shower . I had a blast . And after the film was over , @jamesferreiralabel and Cory Walia , cooked Laxmi and me a yummy meal of many courses , I have still not forgotten how special , they made me feel . Because they all were under the assumption that I was on a salad diet ha ha ha ha .. Frankly I eat everything and do not diet, I used to dance and run , I still try to do the run bit , the only thing I over indulge in , is chocolate and the ones I love .. . #throwback #modellife #liril #soap #advertisement #adfilm #dance #iloveadfilms
Maria Goretti's post resonates with the stories of models even today. Several models and actresses have recounted stories of when they were body-shamed. For example, designer Tommy Hilfiger in 2016, recalled how a casting director thought supermodel Gigi Hadid was not "quite as thin as other girls" and had her walk the ramp in an oversized poncho.
Maria Goretti is married to actor Arshad Warsi and she had cameos in films like Salaam Namaste and Raghu Romeo.
