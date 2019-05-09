Maria Goretti Recounts The Time She Was Asked To Diet For An Ad (Happy Ending: She Didn't)

Maria Goretti shared this picture. (Image courtesy: Instagram)

Highlights Maria Goretti said she was fit as she danced regularly "My family had never ever heard of the concept of a salad," she said Frankly, I eat everything and do not diet: Maria Goretti

Maria Goretti, who is a television host and a celebrated chef, fished out a cut-out of her old Liril ad, for which she says she was "asked to go on a diet" by the agency and that she was appalled by the suggestion. "I remember, I was told to go on a diet by the agency, don't ask me why. I was totally appalled. I was bloody fit, because I was dancing at that time and practice was at least three hours a day and my family had never ever heard of the concept of a salad instead of normal food and so, I continued eating as usual," Maria Goretti captioned the post. "And then I was also told to bleach my face and body. That was the first and last time, I ever did that. It was a horrific experience. Never to be ever repeated again," wrote Maria, who is the author of From My Kitchen To Yours.

However, she added that the "fun part" began after she started working with the team. "During the shoot of this ad-film, I danced for 6 days and twirled and did splits and laughed under a shower. I had a blast. And after the film was over, James Ferreira (designer) and Cory Walia (make-up artiste), cooked Laxmi (production head) and me a yummy meal of many courses. I have still not forgotten how special they made me feel because they all were under the assumption that I was on a salad diet," Maria wrote.

"Frankly, I eat everything and do not diet. I used to dance and run. I still try to do the run bit. The only thing I over indulge in is chocolate and the ones I love," she concluded.

Read Maria Goretti's post here:

Maria Goretti's post resonates with the stories of models even today. Several models and actresses have recounted stories of when they were body-shamed. For example, designer Tommy Hilfiger in 2016, recalled how a casting director thought supermodel Gigi Hadid was not "quite as thin as other girls" and had her walk the ramp in an oversized poncho.

Maria Goretti is married to actor Arshad Warsi and she had cameos in films like Salaam Namaste and Raghu Romeo.

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections. Election results will be out on May 23.