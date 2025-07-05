Ram Kapoor Slammed For Calling <i>Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi</i> Co-Star Smriti Irani 'Huge': "This Is So Rude"

Ram Kapoor has been in the news lately for various off-hand remarks. He was removed from the promotions of his latest series, Mistry, after the actor allegedly made sexually inappropriate comments during a recent media interaction in the presence of his co-star Mona Singh.

Now, another recent interview has gone viral where the actor was speaking about the pressure of looking a certain way in the television industry. But what ticked off the internet was his remark on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani when he called her 'huge.'

What's Happening

In a conversation with Humans of Bombay recently, Ram Kapoor made some distasteful comments on Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi co-star Smriti Irani's body weight.

In light of how actors always have the pressure to look a certain way, Ram Kapoor brought in Smriti Irani's example and her success with the popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Ram Kapoor said, "She was my size as a woman and probably more successful than I. It is just that she left earlier. When she started Kyunki Saas and when she ended, she was huge. Her logic was, 'Now I have played a character who has taken so many leaps. Now I am playing a grandmother.' So you see her from the first year of Kyunki to last year, you will notice that she is as big as I am. We were equally successful."

Furthermore, he added, "I have even spoken to her about this. She was just staying true to her character. When she entered the series, she played just a wife, then she became a mother, then the show took several leaps in its eight years of run. She allowed herself to become bigger. If she had continued in television, she would have probably been much bigger than I. She left because she joined politics, and she is doing great."

"Now, if a guy my size wants to make it big, it will be difficult. But if we talk about the opposite gender, Smriti did achieve success despite all that weight," concluded the Bade Acche Lagte Hai actor.

How The Internet Reacted

People on social media were not impressed with him bodyshaming Smriti Irani so casually.

One person wrote, "She legit acted in her pregnancies. And her 'size' - which, no offence, she looked absolutely beautiful in all her sizes on the show - actually suited the character due to the character having multiple children, then going on to have grandchildren etc."

Another one questioned, "She acted during her pregnancy. Did you?"

While someone else stated, "What was this question? Why do we keep bringing a woman and her size in a conversation with a male?"

One more comment read, "What did I just hear? Did he just say that success is directly proportional to the LITERAL SIZE of a human being? Has he lost it, or has this been taken out of context? I mean, wtf?"

Another internet user expressed, "This is so rude. What is wrong with this man?"

About The Reboot

The popular daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi is returning for Season 2. After over a decade and a half, the beloved series is all set to hit our TV screens once again.

The iconic duo - actress-turned-politician Smriti Irani and Amar Upadhyay - will reportedly be reuniting in the show, produced by Ektaa Kapoor.

In A Nutshell

The internet reacted strongly to Ram Kapoor bodyshaming Smriti Irani. They took to social media to express their anger and call out the actor.