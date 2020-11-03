Maria Goretti Was So 'Nervous' About Interviewing Shah Rukh Khan That She Forgot Her Shoe

SRK and Maria Goretti in a still from the video. (courtesy mariagorettiz)

Television host and celebrated chef Maria Goretti dug out one helluva memory, featuring Shah Rukh Khan, on Tuesday morning. It wasn't a belated birthday wish for the actor per say but we love it anyway. Maria shared an old interview from her MTV days, and not just any interview. It was her first show with MTV called Big Picture. She revealed some really interesting facts about the video. To begin with, the interview took place in Arshad Warsi's (now Maria's husband) car. Secondly, Maria being a huge fan of SRK, was so "nervous" about the interview and she forgot to wear one of her shoes. Sharing a snippet from the video, she wrote in her post: "I remember this interview, I have just this bit of the 1 hour interview and lots of nervous laughs, it was my 1st show for MTV India. The show was called 'Big -Picture' I think. This interview was for the Mani Ratnam film Dil Se... and I went to Mehboob Studio to interview Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala."

Sharing her experience, Maria wrote that Shah Rukh Khan was "kind and full of good manners." She added, "I was nervous as hell because I am a huge Shah Rukh Khan fan, like the rest of the world, and dammit he was sitting with me in the boot of my car (actually not my car, it belonged to Arshad). He was so I was so nervous, I forgot to put my other shoe on."

Later in her post, Maria added, "Nope Shah Rukh Khan is not my friend, but through the years, he always says hello and has not forgotten my name. I'm still a fan of him and his movies." She signed off the post saying, "PS_He did not make me wait for hours for an interview unlike a lot of my later MTV experiences with actors."

Maria Goretti, a former model, is a woman of many hats. She is the author of From My Kitchen To Yours, has hosted several cooking shows, is a former VJ. Maria Goretti is married to actor Arshad Warsi and she had cameos in films like Salaam Namaste and Raghu Romeo.