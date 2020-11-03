'Loving It,' Writes Shah Rukh Khan As Dubai's Burj Khalifa Lights Up With A Birthday Wish For Him

Shah Rukh Khan shared this photo. (Image courtesy: iamsrk)

Highlights Shah Rukh Khan turned 55 on Monday

He shared a picture on early Tuesday

The actor is currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League

Shah Rukh Khan's birthday ended on a very special note on Monday. Wondering what happened? Dubai's iconic skyscraper Burj Khalifa lit up with Shah Rukh Khan's name and a special greeting to mark his 55th birthday on Monday. The actor and his family are currently in Dubai for the ongoing Indian Premier League. He owns the IPL team Kolkata Knight Riders. Sharing a picture of himself posing against Burj Khalifa illuminated with a birthday wish for him, Shah Rukh Khan wrote: "It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend Mohamed Alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks and love you all. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it!"

Take a look:

It's nice to see myself on the biggest and tallest screen in the world. My friend @mohamed_alabbar has me on the biggest screen even before my next film. Thanks & love u all @BurjKhalifa & @EmaarDubai. Being my own guest in Dubai... my kids mighty impressed and me is loving it! pic.twitter.com/qXUB6GERc0 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) November 2, 2020

Gauri Khan's niece Alia Chhiba, who also accompanied the family to Dubai, shared glimpses of the superstar's birthday celebrations, featuring pint-sized AbRam and Suhana Khan, on her Instagram stories.

Check them out here:

Screenshot of AliaChhiba's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Alia Chhiba's Instagram story.

Screenshot of Alia's Instagram story.

Last year too, Burj Khalifa was lit up with the name of Shah Rukh Khan to honour the actor on his birthday. He shared a video of the iconic skyscraper and wrote: "To my brother, the awesomely cool Mr Mohamed Alabbar and and Burj Khalifa ...Emaar Dubai. Thanks for making me shine so bright. Your love and kindness is unsurpassable. Wow! This is really the Tallest I have ever been. Love you Dubai. It's my birthday and I'm the guest!"

On his birthday this year, Shah Rukh Khan posted a video, thanking his friends and fans for all the love and wishes. "Hi everybody, this is to thank you for all the wonderful wishes I have been getting on the social media. How much love you guys are spreading...More than wishing me on my birthday, I know of some of the work you boys and girls have been doing. Giving you time and resources to people who are in need right now... The PPE kits, the blood donations you have been doing, and helping out people everywhere. Because you can't be a lover boy like me without spreading love. So thank you all for spreading the love from far, from near, whatever resources you have," he can be heard saying in the clip.

Shah Rukh Khan's last film Zero released in 2018. The actor has not officially announced his next movie yet.