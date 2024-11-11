MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, BTS Jimin And Sabrina Carpenter Win Big. Full List Of Winners Out

Taylor Swift, Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter were among the standout winners at the 2024 MTV EMAs. The star-studded evening also featured a brief video tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne. Taylor, who wasn't present at the event, took home the most awards, claiming trophies for Best Artist, Best Live, Best US Act and Best Video for her chart-topping hit Fortnight, featuring Post Malone. In a video acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude to Post Malone, calling him "the most amazing co-star possible."

Tyla followed closely behind with three awards, including Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act. The South African singer, who was previously recognised with a Global Impact Award at Billboard's R&B No. 1s event in New York, also delivered a dynamic performance, thrilling the crowd with a high-energy two-song medley of Push 2 Start and Water, accompanied by a troupe of energetic dancers.

Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, who were both absent, took home the Best Song award for Espresso and Best Pop, respectively. Despite receiving multiple nominations, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX both went home empty-handed, failing to win in any of the five categories they were nominated in.

Check out the complete winners list here:

Best Song: Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter

Best Video: Fortnight - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Best Collaboration: New

Woman - Lisa ft. Rosalia

Best Live: Taylor Swift

Best Pop: Ariana Grande

Best K-Pop: Jimin

Best Asian Act: BINI

Best PUSH: LE SSERAFIM

Biggest Fans: Lisa

Best New: Benson Boone

Best Rock: Liam Gallagher

Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons

Best Electronic: Calvin Harris

Best Hip-Hop: Eminem

Best R&B: Tyla

Best Latin: Peso Pluma

Best Afrobeats: Tyla

Global Icon: Busta Rhymes

MTV EMAs 2024 took place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on Sunday, November 10.