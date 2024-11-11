MTV EMAs 2024: Taylor Swift, BTS Jimin And Sabrina Carpenter Win Big. Full List Of Winners Out

Taylor Swift, Tyla and Sabrina Carpenter were among the standout winners at the 2024 MTV EMAs. The star-studded evening also featured a brief video tribute to former One Direction member Liam Payne. Taylor, who wasn't present at the event, took home the most awards, claiming trophies for Best Artist, Best Live, Best US Act and Best Video for her chart-topping hit Fortnight, featuring Post Malone. In a video acceptance speech, she expressed her gratitude to Post Malone, calling him "the most amazing co-star possible."
Tyla followed closely behind with three awards, including Best Afrobeats, Best R&B, and Best African Act. The South African singer, who was previously recognised with a Global Impact Award at Billboard's R&B No. 1s event in New York, also delivered a dynamic performance, thrilling the crowd with a high-energy two-song medley of Push 2 Start and Water, accompanied by a troupe of energetic dancers.
Sabrina Carpenter and Ariana Grande, who were both absent, took home the Best Song award for Espresso and Best Pop, respectively. Despite receiving multiple nominations, Billie Eilish and Charli XCX both went home empty-handed, failing to win in any of the five categories they were nominated in.
Check out the complete winners list here:
Best Song: Espresso - Sabrina Carpenter
Best Video: Fortnight - Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone
Best Collaboration: New
Woman - Lisa ft. Rosalia
Best Live: Taylor Swift
Best Pop: Ariana Grande
Best K-Pop: Jimin
Best Asian Act: BINI
Best PUSH: LE SSERAFIM
Biggest Fans: Lisa
Best New: Benson Boone
Best Rock: Liam Gallagher
Best Alternative: Imagine Dragons
Best Electronic: Calvin Harris
Best Hip-Hop: Eminem
Best R&B: Tyla
Best Latin: Peso Pluma
Best Afrobeats: Tyla
Global Icon: Busta Rhymes
MTV EMAs 2024 took place at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester, England, on Sunday, November 10.