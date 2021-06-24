A Throwback From The 'Second And Third Era Of MTV VJs.' Can You Name Them All?

Sophie Choudry shared this image. (courtesy sophiechoudry)

This picture, right here, is throwback gold. Anyone who has grown up watching MTV will instantly recognise these faces. If not, we are here to help. This picture was originally shared by singer-model (and obviously) former VJ Sophie Choudry. Tagging Nikhil Chinapa, Anusha Dandekar, Ramona Arena and Vivan Bhathena in her Instagram story, Sophie wrote in her caption: "Now that's a throwback. Hi you guys!" We couldn't agree more, Sophie. Nikhil Chinapa too posted the same picture on his Instagram profile and he captioned it: "A TBT! Some of MTV India's VJs from the second and third era of MTV's VJ-hunt." Nikhil Chinapa added that he isn't too sure about when the picture was taken. He added: "I don't know which year this was but I know it's been well over a decade since I've pulled a face like that."

Sophie Choudry hosted MTV Loveline. She later featured in films like Pyaar Ke Side Effects, Money Hai Toh Honey Hai, Aa Dekhen Zara and Once Upon A Time In Mumbai Dobaara among others. She also participated in reality TV show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 7.

Nikhil Chinapa, also a DJ, won the MTV VJ Hunt in 1999, hosted MTV Select. A few years later, he hosted MTV Splitsvilla. He hosted shows like Rock On, MTV Mashups, Fame X and a few seasons of Roadies. He has been appearing as a gang leader in the last few seasons of Roadies.

Anusha Dandekar stepped into the Indian entertainment industry with the TV show MTV Dance Crew. Anusha has hosted shows like MTV Teen Divas, India's Next Top Model, Rock On, Love School and MTV Supermodel Of The Year among others. She has also starred in films like Delhi Belly, Viruddh, Mumbai Matinee, to name a few.

Ramona Arena, popularly known as VJ Ramona, after winning MTV VJ Hunt, went on to host MTV World Chart Express. She also judged shows like Face of Beauty, MTV Trendsetters. Vivan Bhathena, host of MTV Fresh, featured in films like Dangal and Judwaa 2. He also starred in popular daily soaps like Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi, Maayka and Kumkum - Ek Pyara Sa Bandhan.