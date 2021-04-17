Karan Kundrra On Break-Up With Anusha Dandekar: 'She May Have Moved On, I Have Not'

Karan Kundrra with Anusha Dandekar. (Image courtesy: kkundrra)

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar occupied the top spot of the list of trends on Saturday after the actor opened up about his break-up with the VJ. The duo were together for over three years before they parted ways last year on a bitter note. Anusha Dandekar, who is now dating actor Jason Shah, has in several social media posts and interviews, appeared to accuse Karan Kundrra of "cheating" on her. Now, in an exclusive interview with ETimes, Karan Kundrra broke his silence on their split and said that he has remained silent about their relationship "out of respect" and he would "like to keep it that way." The actor also added that he hasn't "recovered" from the break-up yet and hasn't "moved on" and that he is still single.

"I have remained silent out of respect for the relationship and I would like to keep it that way. At this point, I am also thinking about two families. I, too, can turn around and say a lot of things, but that's not me. What she shared was her perspective. Sometimes, I start laughing when I hear things. I don't know what can make someone so hateful towards another person. We shared a beautiful relationship for three-and-a-half years. I have learnt a lot from Anusha, and I have a lot of respect for her and her family. How is it that these allegations are being leveled against me when there is a development on my professional front? Why hasn't any other person, who I have been in a relationship with, ever accused me of something as serious as this?" the actor told ETimes.

"I am single. I don't think I have recovered yet. My family, childhood best friends and friends in the city have tried their best to set me up with someone, but it's hard to get into a relationship at the moment. Had it been 10 years ago, I would have immediately entered another relationship, but you mature with time. I am glad that I am back to being close to my family," he added.

Karan Kundrra and Anusha Dandekar co-hosted MTV's reality show Love School from 2016-19. The actor, known for his performances in shows like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum, shared that the duo broke-up "over an year ago" but they were "madly in love" and "tried hard to work it out." He added: "But unfortunately, in vain. But, what matters is how you deal with problems. I am a non-confrontational person, and I don't believe in belittling people or attacking their confidence. I prefer looking at the positive side of life and want to focus on my work."

Talking about the allegations leveled against him by Anusha, Karan Kundrra told ETimes: "If I didn't matter to her, she wouldn't have done it. Anger is also an expression of love. When I see my reputation getting tarnished, and feel like presenting my side of the story, I realise that gusse mein bhi kahin na kahin pyaar hi hoga. I hope that one day when all of this anger is over, and we are not hurting anymore, we will talk about it. Just because I haven't said anything, doesn't mean that I am not affected. She may have moved on, but I have not."

Karan Kundrra had also dated his Kitani Mohabbat Hai co-star in the past. The actor has starred in films such as Mubarakan, 1921 and Dolly Kitty Aur Woh Chamakte Sitare. He is currently hosting reality show Dating Aaj Kal and also features in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.