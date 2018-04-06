Karan Kundra And Anusha Dandekar's Bond Strengthened By Love School Karan Kundra said that he and Anusha Dandekar are secure in their relationship

Share EMAIL PRINT Karan Kundra photographed with Anusha Dandekar. (Image courtesy: Karan Kundra) New Delhi: Highlights Karan and Anusha hosted the second season of Love School They will co-host the couples reality show's third season too Karan says Anusha is his "lady luck" Love School, a reality show for couples, helped 'strengthen their bond." Karan and Anusha co-hosted the second season of the show, which aired in 2016. Love School is returning for the third time and so are Karan Kundra and Anusha Dandekar. In a statement Karan said: "Another season of Love School with



Karan Kundra, who has featured in show like Kitani Mohabbat Hai and Yeh Kahan Aa Gaye Hum added that as a couple, Love School will have many twists. "With an exciting twist this season, the couples will have to survive the test of time and only the strongest bonds will survive," he said.

There's another twist in Love Games 3 - for the first time eligible singles will be a part of the couples show. "This time, we will also have a batch of enthusiastic singles who are willing to find love with no past strings attached. So, my only advice to people will be to retrospect their relationship and make sure their partners do not slip away too easily," said Anusha, who featured opposite John Abraham in Viruddh.

Apart from television shows, Karan Kundra have featured in films such as Mubarakan and 1921 Anthony Kaun Hai and Hello.



(With inputs from IANS)



