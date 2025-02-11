At Priyanka Chopra's Brother's Wedding, Anusha Dandekar Missed A Pic With...

Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth got married to his longtime girlfriend Neelam Upadhyaya on February 7. Days after the glittery celebrations, VJ and actress Anusha Dandekar posted a fresh set of pictures and videos from the venue on Instagram.

Anusha, who was one of the celebrity guests at the grand wedding, however, had one regret. She missed the chance to click a picture with her “Madhu Aunty” aka Priyanka Chopra's mother Madhu Chopra.

The first couple of images were from the sangeet ceremony. Anusha poses with the newlyweds flashing a smile. Her metallic OOTN, embellished with sequin was an absolute show-stealer. She shares a warm hug with Neelam, capturing the perfect BFF spirit.

For the wedding night, Anusha picked out a teal green embroidered lehenga. In one snap, she shares the frame with the bride and groom. Neelam's bridal entry made it to the album as well. Bonus: Priyanka is busy with her sibling duties and fixing Siddharth's turban. How sweet!

Anusha also clicked a photo with Nick Jonas' parents — Denise Miller Jonas and Paul Kevin Jonas. Hold up, because the last photograph is what we call a million-dollar selfie. Here, Anusha joins Priyanka Chopra and Nick for a fantastic group shot.

Anusha penned a heartfelt note for the newlyweds. It read, “Congratulations to these sweet LoveBirds. Siddy, I love that you found your Happily Ever After, you are one of the kindest souls I know and you found another that fits perfectly. Neelam, you are beautiful inside out. Love you both so much! PS: I can't believe I didn't get a picture with Madhu Aunty.”

Anusha Dandekar forayed into the entertainment sphere with the reality show MTV Dance Crew. Over the years, she has become a household name as a host, anchoring popular TV programmes such as India's Next Top Model, Love School, Teen Diva and Rock On.

Anusha Dandekar marked her film debut with Mumbai Matinee (2003). She is credited with movies like Viruddh, Delhi Belly and Anthony Kaun Hai.