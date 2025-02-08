Priyanka Chopra Goes LOL As Paps Call Nick Jonas "Nicku" At Her Brother Siddharth Chopra's Wedding. Watch

Whenever there is a celebrity wedding or event, the Indian paparazzi breaks the internet with their hilarious interaction with the celebs. At Priyanka Chopra's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding too, they had a field day.

At Siddharth's sangeet ceremony, Priyanka and her husband Nick Jonas posed together for the paps, where one of them called out to Nick and addressed him "Nicku." This made Priyanka burst into laughter.

This video was shared on Reddit by a user and since then, the video has been circulating on the internet.

Watch the video here:

This is not the first time that the paparazzi had a hilarious interaction with Nick. during an earlier event, the paps had called him "Nickwa" and later teased him saying "Jija ji sharma gaye (Our brother-in-law is blushing).

This sparked a meme fest online and internet users couldn't stop watching all the countless videos that surfaced online.

In an earlier interview, referring to "Aey, Nickwa", the host asked Nick "They were calling you something else also. Did you hear that?"

"I did hear that. It was very good to be back. I love India. It's been a couple of years, because of Covid, since I was there. So, this was a fun trip. Great to hear all the nicknames that I have now," Nick responded.

Coming back to the wedding, Siddharth Chopra got married to Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday (February 7). The wedding festivities began three days ago with a mehendi ceremony, followed by a sangeet and haldi ceremony.