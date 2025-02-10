Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas, Madhu Chopra With The Newlyweds Siddharth And Neelam

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas never fail to set family goals. The couple always makes an effort to celebrate each other's families. While pictures and videos from Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra's wedding to actress Neelam Upadhyaya continue to keep fans hooked, one post-wedding family photo is stealing the spotlight.

In the picture, the newlyweds sit together while their families stand behind them. Priyanka and Siddharth's mother, Madhu Chopra, stands at the centre, flanked by her loved ones. On one side, we see our favourite couple – Priyanka and Nick – while on the other, Nick's parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas, complete the frame. A true picture-perfect moment, agree?

Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya got married on February 7. On Saturday, the couple shared glimpses of their wedding festivities on Instagram. The carousel post captured candid moments of the couple and their guests, but one image has our undivided attention – the 13th slide.

In the monochrome shot, Nick Jonas is seen sitting in front of a photo frame of the late Ashok Chopra, Priyanka Chopra's father. Amidst the joyous celebrations, this quiet moment of reflection surely stood out.

Before that, Priyanka Chopra shared a bunch of pictures from Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya's wedding. In one of the clips, the Fashion actress made a grand entrance with the groom. Another video showed Priyanka dancing joyfully in the baraat.

A particularly sweet moment came during the pheras, when Priyanka helped with the gathbandhan. With her playful remark, "Dum laga ke haisha," she made the bride burst into laughter.

"To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine, and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi! Siddharth Chopra, Neelam Upadhyaya," read the text attached to Priyanka's post.

Siddharth Chopra met Neelam Upadhyaya through a dating app. The couple had their roka ceremony in April last year. In August 2024, the lovebirds had an engagement party and a hastakshar ceremony.