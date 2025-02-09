In Siddharth Chopra's Wedding Album, Nick Jonas Sits Opposite Father-In-Law Ashok Chopra's Photo Frame

Priyanka Chopra's brother, chef Siddharth Chopra, got married to actress Neelam Upadhyaya on Friday, February 7. The wedding was an intimate affair attended by close friends and family, including Priyanka's husband, Nick Jonas, and his parents, Denise and Kevin Jonas.

On Saturday, Siddharth and Neelam shared pictures from the celebrations on Instagram. The carousel post featured several candid moments of the newlyweds and their guests. However, what caught everyone's attention was the 13th slide – a monochrome image of Nick Jonas sitting in front of his father-in-law, the late Ashok Chopra's photo frame.

Nick Jonas' moment of quiet reflection stood out among the joyous celebrations.

Priyanka Chopra also took to Instagram to share a series of pictures from her brother's wedding. In one of the clips, the actress made an entrance with Siddharth Chopra.

Another video showed Priyanka joyfully dancing in the baraat. A heartwarming moment was captured during the pheras, where Priyanka helped with the gathbandhan. She playfully said, "Dum laga ke haisha," which left the bride in splits.

In the caption, she wrote, "To a lifetime of love, laughter, sunshine, and happiness #SidNee ki shaadi! @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya."

Earlier, Priyanka Chopra shared glimpses from the Haldi and Mata Ki Chowki ceremonies, where she was joined by her daughter, Malti Marie Chopra Jonas. Nick Jonas also arrived in Mumbai just in time to attend the Mehendi and Sangeet ceremonies.

Siddharth Chopra met Neelam Upadhyaya through an online dating app. The couple got engaged in August, last year.