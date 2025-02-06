Priyanka Chopra's Father-In-Law Distributes Sweets For Paps At Her Brother's <i>Mehendi</i>

Priyanka Chopra made a stunning appearance with father-in-law Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr and mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas at brother Siddharth's mehendi ceremony last night. Priyanka wore an off-shoulder jewel-crusted gown. She amped up her glamour quotient with a statement jewellery. Priyanka's mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas channeled her desi vibes in a pink saree while her father-in-law was dressed in his traditional best.

A fan page dedicated to Priyanka Chopra shared an inside video from the venue. In the video, Paul Kevin Jonas, Sr can be seen thanking media on Priyanka's behalf and distributing sweets for them. He said in the video, "I want to say thank you from Priyanka. We would like to provide you with some food for being so kind." He greeted the shutterbugs with a namaste.

Priyanka's cousin Mannara Chopra also joined the celebrations.

Here are some pictures of the groom-to-be and other guests from last night:

On Tuesday afternoon, Priyanka Chopra participated in the haldi rituals with family members. She can be seen dancing her heart out in the pictures.

Sharing the pictures, Priyanka Chopra wrote, "Kicking off #Sidnee ki shaadi with happiest haldi ceremony." Take a look:

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their registry and engagement ceremony in August, last year. Neelam wore a pink lehenga while Siddharth wore a cream-coloured sherwani for the occasion.

The carousel album features the loved-up pictures of Siddharth and Neelam, the cosy moments shared by the couple.

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Our little hastakshar (signature) and (ring) ceremony."

They announced their Roka in April by sharing loved-up pictures on their respective social media handles. Neelam and Siddharth made their first public appearance together at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.