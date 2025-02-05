Priyanka Chopra Twins With Mother-In-Law At Brother's <i>Haldi</i> Ceremony

Priyanka Chopra channeled her desi vibes as she attended brother Siddharth Chopra's haldi ceremony on Wednesday afternoon. Several videos were shared by the Mumbai paparazzi. In the video, Priyanka Chopra can be seen twinning with her mother-in-law Denise Miller-Jonas. While Priyanka wore a yellow ensemble, her mother-in-law was clad in a yellow saree.

Priyanka Chopra can be seen greeting the shutterbugs with a namaste from inside her car.

Priyanka's mother Madhu Chopra, earlier, shared inside glimpses from a puja with which the pre-wedding festivities began. In one click, Priyanka can be seen talking to the guests.

The caption read, "A divine start to the wedding festivities!May Mata Rani bless the couple @siddharthchopra89 @neelamupadhyaya with happiness, love, and prosperity. Blessed to have family and friends around for this auspicious start." Take a look:

On Tuesday evening, the Dostana actor was spotted in the city from inside her car. Dressed in her festive best, Priyanka Chopra can be seen shielding her daughter Malti Marie from the flashes of the paparazzi. The video went viral in no time.

Priyanka's brother Siddharth Chopra and Neelam Upadhyaya had their registry ceremony in August, last year. Neelam wore a pink lehenga while Siddharth wore a cream-coloured sherwani for the occasion.

The carousel album features the loved-up pictures of Siddharth and Neelam, the cosy moments shared by the couple.

Sharing the pictures, the couple wrote in the caption, "Our little hastakshar (signature) and (ring) ceremony." Take a look:

They announced their Roka in April by sharing loved-up pictures on their respective social media handles. Neelam and Siddharth made their first public appearance together at the Ambanis' Ganesh Puja in 2019.